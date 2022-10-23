United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on X. Citigroup raised their target price on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.19.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 13,706,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,151,154. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 86.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $649,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.