UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,116 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $237,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.5 %

UNH stock traded up $12.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $533.73. 2,896,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,238. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $522.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.03. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.00 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

