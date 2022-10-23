Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lessened by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 7.3% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 94,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $141.54 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

