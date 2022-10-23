Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Cut by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,793 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 149,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $36.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

