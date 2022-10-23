Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $219.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

