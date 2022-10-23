Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 71,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,060,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,901. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.38.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

