Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of TFC Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,732,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

