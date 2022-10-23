Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $198.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.11. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

