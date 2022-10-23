Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.3% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. F3Logic LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $24,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $152.12 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

