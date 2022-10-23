Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $67.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 43,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 66.8% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,932 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

