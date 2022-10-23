Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications updated its FY22 guidance to $5.10-5.25 EPS.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 51,671,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,155,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

