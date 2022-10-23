Vertcoin Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.61 million and $40,601.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,562.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00276428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00119400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00736620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.80 or 0.00566376 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00243739 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,296,460 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

