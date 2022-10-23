Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells $537,855.21 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $300.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.93. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $179.96 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 269,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

