Verus Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $306.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

