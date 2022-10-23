Verus Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.3 %
Procter & Gamble stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $306.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.86.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
See Also
