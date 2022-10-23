VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading Up 40.2% Over Last 7 Days

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 40.2% higher against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $18.25 million and $10.57 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001882 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

