Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Village Super Market from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Village Super Market Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. Village Super Market has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $527.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Institutional Trading of Village Super Market

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 2.9% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Village Super Market by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Village Super Market by 12.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Village Super Market by 10.7% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Village Super Market by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

