Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 140 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 145.55 ($1.76).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

LON VOD opened at GBX 98.59 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £27.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,643.17. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 97.40 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.