Vulcan Forged PYR Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.87 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $97.77 million and $7.87 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $4.09 or 0.00021324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,184.09 or 0.99987975 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003502 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00057715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00045702 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022652 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.04562643 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $7,190,119.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.