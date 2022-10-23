Wanchain Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $34.70 million and $1.21 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00082079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00060398 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007440 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

