Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Trimmed by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $159.83 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

