Watsco, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Watsco in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS.

Watsco Trading Up 4.1 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $311.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

WSO opened at $248.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.79 and its 200-day moving average is $265.04. Watsco has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 828.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile



Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

