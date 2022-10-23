Wealth Effects LLC Acquires 11,873 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Shopify by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Shopify by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its position in Shopify by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KGI Securities lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.39.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. 32,835,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,093,238. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

