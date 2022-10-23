Wealth Effects LLC Acquires 375 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.70. 15,652,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,886,311. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

