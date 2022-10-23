Wealth Effects LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Wealth Effects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of UNH opened at $533.73 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.00 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $499.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $522.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.03.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Argus boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

