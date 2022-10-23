Wealth Effects LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.5% of Wealth Effects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in NVIDIA by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,349,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,729,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $124.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average of $165.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $310.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.76.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

