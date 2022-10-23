Wealth Effects LLC Decreases Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Lane Generational LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 124,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $58.62.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $223,264.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 591,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $56,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,695.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $223,264.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,811.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $915,537 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

