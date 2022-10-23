Wealth Effects LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Wealth Effects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $214,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $974,000. Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.0% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.9 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

