Wealth Effects LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $343.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.