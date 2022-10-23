Wealth Effects LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,589,000 after purchasing an additional 152,009 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Generac by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 5,480.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,764,000 after buying an additional 142,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Generac by 20.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 724,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after buying an additional 125,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Generac from $395.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Generac from $365.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.08.

Generac stock opened at $109.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $105.95 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.26 and a 200 day moving average of $226.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.