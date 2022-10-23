Wedbush Cuts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $200.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.14.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of SBNY opened at $142.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.48.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.