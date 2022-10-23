Wedbush Raises Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $110.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $8.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WTFC opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

