Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 37.86%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 5.0 %

WAL stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $54.86 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $528,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 62.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,610,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,287,000 after acquiring an additional 104,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WAL. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

