Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.61. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $6.44.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.39%.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

