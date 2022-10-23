Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Position Reduced by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 24.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 16.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 12.3% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 75,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the second quarter worth $8,800,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of WIT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.