Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Workiva by 7,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $75.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.25. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.74.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

