Wrapped Velas 24-Hour Volume Hits $14,624.00 (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $89.05 million and approximately $14,624.00 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges.

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas launched on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. More information can be found at https://velas.com.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

