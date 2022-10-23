Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.42.

XEL opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 645.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

