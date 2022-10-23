Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.