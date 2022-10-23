XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, XPS Pensions Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 190.50 ($2.30).

XPS opened at GBX 124 ($1.50) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.82. The company has a market capitalization of £257.23 million and a PE ratio of 3,100.00. XPS Pensions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 114.50 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 154 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £9,400 ($11,358.14).

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

