XSGD (XSGD) Achieves Market Cap of $50.33 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, XSGD has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00003524 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $50.33 million and approximately $117,601.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,375.92 or 0.28014630 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010942 BTC.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,394,100 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

