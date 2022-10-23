Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
