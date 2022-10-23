Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xunlei by 858.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xunlei by 69.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xunlei by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Xunlei by 58.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 49,524 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

