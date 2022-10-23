yOUcash (YOUC) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One yOUcash token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and $824,493.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,440.22 or 0.27976141 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010927 BTC.

yOUcash Token Profile

yOUcash was first traded on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog.

yOUcash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.