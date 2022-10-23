Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Cowen

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YUM. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.43.

YUM stock opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

