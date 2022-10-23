YUSD Stablecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $276.00 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.75 million and $276.00 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.98967278 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $587.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

