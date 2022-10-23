Zambesigold (ZGD) Price Reaches $0.54 on Major Exchanges

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00002809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $60.15 million and approximately $105,234.00 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,426.41 or 0.28243484 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

