Zcash Price Tops $52.10 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $52.10 or 0.00268671 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $809.97 million and $44.35 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00093924 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00066950 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,545,625 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

