Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $52.11 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Zcash has a total market cap of $809.85 million and $38.94 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $52.11 or 0.00271679 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00102690 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00066608 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,541,506 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.