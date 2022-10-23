Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $52.11 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Zcash has a total market cap of $809.85 million and $38.94 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $52.11 or 0.00271679 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00102690 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00066608 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002038 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001350 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003250 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000180 BTC.
Zcash Profile
Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,541,506 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
