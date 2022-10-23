Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Sells $116,948.90 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $116,948.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,331,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,637.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Zevia PBC Stock Up 10.2 %
NYSE:ZVIA opened at $4.11 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 43.38% and a negative return on equity of 68.66%. The business had revenue of $45.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.
About Zevia PBC
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zevia PBC (ZVIA)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.