Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Sells $116,948.90 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $116,948.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,331,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,637.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zevia PBC Stock Up 10.2 %

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $4.11 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 43.38% and a negative return on equity of 68.66%. The business had revenue of $45.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 644,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 345,969 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth about $1,571,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 762,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 118,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 76,174 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.