ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of CNET opened at $0.85 on Thursday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZW Data Action Technologies (CNET)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.