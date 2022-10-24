11,203 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $122.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.35 and its 200 day moving average is $117.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.66 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 86.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,130 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

